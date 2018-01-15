Source: Rogue Venezuelan helicopter pilot killed by police

Caracas (CNN) A Venezuelan police pilot accused of stealing a helicopter and using it to attack government buildings in Caracas was killed Monday by police.

A high-ranking member of the Venezuelan government who asked to remain anonymous confirmed Oscar Perez's death. CNN has not been able to independently confirm his death.

According to a statement from the country's Interior Ministry, heavily armed men from a "terrorist cell" opened fire on police and attempted to detonate a vehicle full of explosives, state broadcaster VTV reported.

The Interior Ministry said two officers were killed and five injured, and five people from the "terrorist cell" were arrested, VTV reported. Authorities have not released the names of those killed or captured.

The encounter took place in the western Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito.

