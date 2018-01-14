Breaking News

The last straw: Is time up for this plastic relic?

By Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Updated 7:17 PM ET, Sun January 14, 2018

Disposable plastic straws are not recyclable, therefore they often end up in landfills, oceans, or the environment. Americans throw away half a billion of them every day, according to the National Park Service.
Disposable plastic straws are not recyclable, therefore they often end up in landfills, oceans, or the environment. Americans throw away half a billion of them every day, according to the National Park Service.
The city of Seattle will be one of the first to impose a ban on plastic straws and utensils starting in June 2018. In the UK, pub chain Wetherspoons has stopped serving plastic straws across 900 outlets, switching to a biodegradable alternative.
The city of Seattle will be one of the first to impose a ban on plastic straws and utensils starting in June 2018. In the UK, pub chain Wetherspoons has stopped serving plastic straws across 900 outlets, switching to a biodegradable alternative.
Plastic pollution has rapidly accelerated, with eight million tons entering the marine environment each year, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/02/here-s-how-much-plastic-enters-ocean-each-year&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to scientists.&lt;/a&gt; This figure is set to rise as production of the material is set to double over the next 20 years.
Plastic pollution has rapidly accelerated, with eight million tons entering the marine environment each year, according to scientists. This figure is set to rise as production of the material is set to double over the next 20 years.
Some researchers estimate there will be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/publications/the-new-plastics-economy-rethinking-the-future-of-plastics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more plastic than fish&lt;/a&gt; in our oceans by the year 2050.
Some researchers estimate there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by the year 2050.
Endangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.
Endangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.
In many of the worst affected countries such as &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.sciencemag.org/content/347/6223/768&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;China and the Philippines&lt;/a&gt;, local people lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of plastic waste. In some cases they burn it, releasing dangerous gases associated with cancer.
In many of the worst affected countries such as China and the Philippines, local people lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of plastic waste. In some cases they burn it, releasing dangerous gases associated with cancer.
There are also concerns that people are consuming dangerous plastic through contaminated fish. A recent survey, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/articles/srep14340&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;published in Scientific Reports journal&lt;/a&gt;, revealed that a quarter of market fish in Indonesia and California contain plastic.
There are also concerns that people are consuming dangerous plastic through contaminated fish. A recent survey, published in Scientific Reports journal, revealed that a quarter of market fish in Indonesia and California contain plastic.
British producer Jo Ruxton and her team have spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the upcoming documentary &quot;A Plastic Ocean.&quot; She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
British producer Jo Ruxton and her team have spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the upcoming documentary "A Plastic Ocean." She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
The crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
The crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
The film documents the effects of plastic on marine life. More than one million seabirds are &lt;a href=&quot;http://oceancrusaders.org/plastic-crusades/plastic-statistics/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;estimated to be killed every year through entanglement and ingestion&lt;/a&gt;, often mistaking plastic for food.
The film documents the effects of plastic on marine life. More than one million seabirds are estimated to be killed every year through entanglement and ingestion, often mistaking plastic for food.
There are different ideas about how to address the crisis. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.noaa.gov&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;U.S. National and Atmospheric Association&lt;/a&gt; favors beach cleaning and public education at local level, combined with challenging policymakers and plastic producers to promote conservation.
There are different ideas about how to address the crisis. The U.S. National and Atmospheric Association favors beach cleaning and public education at local level, combined with challenging policymakers and plastic producers to promote conservation.
Recycling efforts are becoming more creative. Plastic waste is now converted into building materials &lt;a href=&quot;http://allafrica.com/stories/201501191516.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in Cameroon&lt;/a&gt; and the Philippines. Charging for plastic bags and bottles and bags has helped to reduce waste.
Recycling efforts are becoming more creative. Plastic waste is now converted into building materials in Cameroon and the Philippines. Charging for plastic bags and bottles and bags has helped to reduce waste.
Dutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat has a more ambitious vision. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.boyanslat.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;21-year-old&lt;/a&gt; has designed a huge trash-eating machine that he intends to deploy at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He believes it can remove 99% of the debris within 30 years.
Dutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat has a more ambitious vision. The 21-year-old has designed a huge trash-eating machine that he intends to deploy at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He believes it can remove 99% of the debris within 30 years.
(CNN)Every day, Americans throw away 500 million plastic straws, enough to circle the Earth twice, or fill 125 school buses.

That means the average American uses over 35,000 of them in a lifetime. But that could even be a low estimate, according to Adrian Grenier, who leads a campaign called Strawless Ocean.
"Conservatively, you can guess that Americans will use on average two plastic straws a day, so 500 million is an accurate estimate. But I challenge you to start paying attention to the straws you get in your iced coffee, smoothies, soda, and cocktails. When I'm in New York or LA the number of plastic straws I receive is often closer to 10 a day."
The teenagers getting plastic bags banned in Bali
Worldwide, plastic straws are the sixth most common type of litter, according to Litterati, an app that identifies and maps trash, and among the top 10 marine debris items according to environmental advocacy group Ocean Conservacy.
    Made from fossil fuels, they are almost never recycled because they're too small and could be made from several different types of plastic. They simply contribute to the massive problem of plastic pollution; eight million tons of plastic is dumped into the oceans every year.
    Make it an option

    Plastic straws are now the target of a growing movement to reduce their use. Possibly the first of such campaigns, Be Straw Free was started in 2011 by Milo Cress, who was only nine years old at the time. "I noticed that whenever I ordered a drink at a restaurant, it would usually come with a straw in it, and I don't usually need a straw," he said.
    Milo Cress
    Milo Cress
    "This seemed like a huge waste. Straws are made of oil, a precious and finite resource. Is making single-use plastic straws, which will be used for a matter of minutes before being tossed away, really what we want to do with this resource?"
    Cress started asking restaurants in Burlington, Vermont, where he lived at the time, to stop providing straws automatically to customers and make them optional instead. Many agreed and his request made ripples nationwide. He says that restaurants that make the switch report a reduction in the number of straws they use between 50 and 80%.

    Stop sucking

    In 2015, a shocking viral YouTube video of a sea turtle with a plastic straw lodged into its nostril gave the movement a boost.
    These birds are choking on a plastic ocean
    Plastic straws may seem like a minor problem, but they can help tackle bigger problems, according to Grenier. "A straw may be small, but it's the DNA of carelessness and it just might be a gateway into solving the much larger issue of plastic pollution. They connect all of us, no matter where we live or how much money we make, and they're an opportunity to start a conversation."
    Grenier has launched a campaign called #stopsucking, with a video featuring a giant octopus tentacle slapping straws away from the faces of famous people, including physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and model Brooklyn Decker.

    The lighthearted approach is a deliberate strategy. "Environmental destruction is such a disheartening topic and facing these realities can breed apathy which doesn't actually produce change," he said. "That's why we are committed to creating a movement grounded in positivity and levity. It's working. Just take our Strawless In Seattle campaign as proof."
    That campaign helped Seattle save 2.3 million plastic straws in about three months by helping businesses and restaurants switch to a paper straw that biodegrades. Later this year, the city will impose an official ban on straws and plastic utensils.

    Better alternatives

    The anti-straw sentiment has crossed borders into the UK, where straws have been included in a government plan to ban all plastic waste by 2042. Last year, large pub chain Wetherspoons announced that it would replace plastic straws with paper alternatives across 900 outlets. After the announcement, many smaller chains and pubs across the country followed suit. According to Wetherspoons CEO John Hutson, the move will save 70 million plastic straws a year and the reaction from patrons has been "very positive."
    Offering alternatives or making plastic straws optional, rather than banning them outright, is a common trait among these campaigns. "We do not want to make people feel bad for needing or even wanting to use a straw in their drink," said Jackie Nunez, founder of The Last Plastic Straw.
    An estimated eight million tons of plastic enter our oceans and waterways every year. At this rate, there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050.
    "There are many other viable alternatives to single-use plastic drinking straws that are less harmful to the environment, wildlife and humans," she said.
    Plastic you can drink: A solution for pollution?
    Some people use straws to reduce the damage of sugary or acidic drinks to their teeth, or due to special requirements. "There are disabled people who write me to tell me they carry reusable straws with them -- many reusable straws even come with a carrying case," said Cress. "There are reusable glass, stainless steel, copper, bamboo, and several other kinds of reusable straws."
    By not demonizing the straw as an object, he thinks activists can hope to achieve better goals.c "I am not out to ban straws. I think it's much more effective to encourage people to make the choice not to use them. Voluntary participation encourages people to spread the word. Forcing people to do things is not always the most effective way to make a change."