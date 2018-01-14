California mudslides: Death toll rises to 20, 4 still missing

(CNN) At least 20 people have died as a result of the mudslides that devastated Montecito, California, according to the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that 30-year-old Pinit Sutthithepa had been found dead on Saturday. Four people, ranging in age from 2 to 53, remain missing.

Sutthithepa's 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, is among the missing, the sheriff's office said. Sutthithepa's 6-year-old son, Peerawat, and his 79-year-old father-in-law, Richard Loring Taylor, were both found dead on January 9.

The mudslides came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, destroying an estimated 65 homes and damaging hundreds of others, the Cal Fire release said.

Rescue crews continue to sift through mud and wreckage looking for the missing, said Cal Fire, adding, "The large amounts of mud and debris are making access and progress challenging."

