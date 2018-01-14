Passengers swim to safety after fire on casino shuttle boat

(CNN) Fifteen people were injured Sunday when a fire broke out on a shuttle boat taking passengers to a casino boat near New Port Richey, Florida, north of Tampa.

There were 50 people on board when the fire started about half a mile from shore, said Shawn Whited, the Pasco County fire division chief. All made it to shore.

The injuries included smoke inhalation and chest pains, fire department Deputy Chief Andrew Fossa said. All those aboard were accounted for, the Coast Guard said Sunday evening.

Fire department officials said the fire likely started in the engine room and spread quickly.

Officials said the boat's captain saved lives because he turned the boat around when he noticed the flames, managing to get closer to shore and making it easier for first responders to reach those in the water.

