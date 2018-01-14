Breaking News

Dennis Rodman charged with DUI in California

By Dakin Andone and Sheena Jones, CNN

Updated 4:41 PM ET, Sun January 14, 2018

During his Hall of Fame basketball career, Dennis Rodman was known for his flamboyant looks and bad-boy persona both on and off the court. Even after his playing days, he's been in the spotlight.
During his Hall of Fame basketball career, Dennis Rodman was known for his flamboyant looks and bad-boy persona both on and off the court. Even after his playing days, he's been in the spotlight.
Rodman started his career with the Detroit Pistons in 1986, and he quickly established himself as an elite rebounder and defender. He was named the NBA&#39;s Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1991, and he won two titles with the Pistons.
Rodman started his career with the Detroit Pistons in 1986, and he quickly established himself as an elite rebounder and defender. He was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1991, and he won two titles with the Pistons.
Rodman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 1993, but he continued to dominate the boards. From 1992 to 1998, no NBA player averaged more rebounds per game than Rodman. It was in San Antonio where Rodman started dyeing his hair different colors, showing the world a different side of his personality.
Rodman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 1993, but he continued to dominate the boards. From 1992 to 1998, no NBA player averaged more rebounds per game than Rodman. It was in San Antonio where Rodman started dyeing his hair different colors, showing the world a different side of his personality.
Rodman wears a wedding gown to a book signing in 1996. He had just released his memoir &quot;Bad as I Wanna Be.&quot;
Rodman wears a wedding gown to a book signing in 1996. He had just released his memoir "Bad as I Wanna Be."
Rodman stars in the 1997 action movie &quot;Double Team,&quot; opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme. He also branched out to pro wrestling for a short time.
Rodman stars in the 1997 action movie "Double Team," opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme. He also branched out to pro wrestling for a short time.
Rodman dives for a loose ball as he plays for the Chicago Bulls in 1997.
Rodman dives for a loose ball as he plays for the Chicago Bulls in 1997.
Rodman appears on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jay Leno&quot; in 1998.
Rodman appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 1998.
Rodman was married to actress Carmen Electra from 1998-99. He also dated Madonna for a brief time. He&#39;s been divorced three times.
Rodman was married to actress Carmen Electra from 1998-99. He also dated Madonna for a brief time. He's been divorced three times.
Rodman, left, holds one of the three championship trophies he won with the Bulls.
Rodman, left, holds one of the three championship trophies he won with the Bulls.
Rodman and teammate Michael Jordan were an unlikely duo in Chicago. Rodman, the tattooed, controversial free spirit, seemed nothing like Jordan, the clean-cut, corporate-friendly mega-star. But the Bulls won three straight titles and set a record for most regular-season wins in 1996.
Rodman and teammate Michael Jordan were an unlikely duo in Chicago. Rodman, the tattooed, controversial free spirit, seemed nothing like Jordan, the clean-cut, corporate-friendly mega-star. But the Bulls won three straight titles and set a record for most regular-season wins in 1996.
Rodman was frequently in the headlines during his career, and not always for good reasons. He often clashed with officials, receiving technical fouls and suspensions, and in 1997 he was suspended for 11 games after kicking a cameraman in the groin. In 2000, he was required to attend an alcohol-treatment program after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
Rodman was frequently in the headlines during his career, and not always for good reasons. He often clashed with officials, receiving technical fouls and suspensions, and in 1997 he was suspended for 11 games after kicking a cameraman in the groin. In 2000, he was required to attend an alcohol-treatment program after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
In 2005, Rodman became the first man and the first athlete to pose nude for PETA&#39;s anti-fur campaign. His NBA career ended in 2000, but he played in a few other countries until 2006.
In 2005, Rodman became the first man and the first athlete to pose nude for PETA's anti-fur campaign. His NBA career ended in 2000, but he played in a few other countries until 2006.
Rodman cries during his Hall of Fame speech in 2011. &quot;I didn&#39;t play the game for the money,&quot; he said. &quot;I didn&#39;t play to be famous. What you see here is just an illusion; I just love to be an individual that&#39;s very colorful.&quot;
Rodman cries during his Hall of Fame speech in 2011. "I didn't play the game for the money," he said. "I didn't play to be famous. What you see here is just an illusion; I just love to be an individual that's very colorful."
Rodman wears elaborate makeup before playing an exhibition game in Macau in 2011.
Rodman wears elaborate makeup before playing an exhibition game in Macau in 2011.
Rodman attends the finale of &quot;All-Star Celebrity Apprentice&quot; in 2013. Rodman has appeared on several reality TV shows, even winning &quot;Celebrity Mole&quot; in 2014.
Rodman attends the finale of "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" in 2013. Rodman has appeared on several reality TV shows, even winning "Celebrity Mole" in 2014.
Rodman bows to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before he and several other former NBA players played an exhibition game on Kim&#39;s birthday in 2014. Rodman even sang &quot;Happy Birthday&quot; to Kim before the game. Rodman received criticism back home for his friendliness toward the authoritarian leader. In an interview later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/31/us/dennis-rodman-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he told CNN&lt;/a&gt; he&#39;s not a diplomat, just a former NBA star fighting alcoholism and trying to be a better father.
Rodman bows to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before he and several other former NBA players played an exhibition game on Kim's birthday in 2014. Rodman even sang "Happy Birthday" to Kim before the game. Rodman received criticism back home for his friendliness toward the authoritarian leader. In an interview later, he told CNN he's not a diplomat, just a former NBA star fighting alcoholism and trying to be a better father.
Rodman is surrounded by North Korean officials and members of the media upon arriving in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday, June 13. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/13/politics/dennis-rodman-north-korea/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;return trip&lt;/a&gt; comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang. When asked if he planned to talk to North Korean officials about four Americans detained there, Rodman said: &quot;Well that&#39;s not my purpose right now. ... My purpose is to go over there and try to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea.&quot;
Rodman is surrounded by North Korean officials and members of the media upon arriving in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday, June 13. The return trip comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang. When asked if he planned to talk to North Korean officials about four Americans detained there, Rodman said: "Well that's not my purpose right now. ... My purpose is to go over there and try to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea."
(CNN)Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was arrested in California on Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence.

Rodman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation in Newport Beach, according to Newport Beach police Lt. Rachel Johnson.
The 56-year-old failed a breathalyzer test given on scene, Johnson said, and was arrested and booked around 11:00 p.m. Rodman spent the night in jail and was released early Sunday.
He was completely cooperative, Johnson said.
    Rodman has a history of alcohol abuse. He was required to attend an alcohol program in July 2000 after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He also checked into a rehabilitation facility in January 2014.
    Rodman's longtime agent Darren Prince told CNN Sunday he was flying back to the US from London and had not yet spoken Rodman, but said the former basketball player has "struggled openly with alcoholism the past 17 years."
    "He's been dealing with some major personal issues the last month and I know it's time he checks back into a rehab center to work through them," Prince said.
    Dennis Rodman hopes to do 'something pretty positive' in North Korea
    "We ask for his fans and others to pray for him because he's such a great person when he's sober and deserves to be happy with all the joy he gave his fans when he played in the NBA," he continued. "Now it's time for him to rebound in life."
    The five-time NBA championship winner in recent years has been less known for his storied basketball career than his friendly relationship with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, having travelled to the country multiple times for what he calls "basketball diplomacy."
    Rodman last visited North Korea in June 2017 at a moment of heightened tension between the US and Pyongyang.

    CNN's Steve Forrest contributed to this report