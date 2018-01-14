Trump tweets DACA 'probably dead'

(CNN) President Donald Trump again blamed Democrats on Sunday for the stall in talks over a potential immigration deal as the threat of a government shutdown looms this Friday.

"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

In a second tweet a few minutes later, he wrote: "I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST."

Trump's tweets came just hours after his administration resumed receiving renewal applications for "Dreamers" under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program following a federal court order blocking the administration from ending the program.

The program has protected undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported. The administration announced the end of DACA in September, with recipients beginning to lose their status in early March.

Read More