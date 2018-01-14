Washington (CNN) Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a top Democrat newly out of office, had choice words for President Donald Trump on Sunday, calling him "disgraceful," "disgusting" and an "embarrassment."

"Disgraceful, disgusting, he just continues to hurt the prestige of the United States of America," McAuliffe said on CNN's "State of the Union" in response to Trump's reportedly calling nations in Africa "shithole countries."

McAuliffe said remarks like that could put military servicemembers and diplomats "in harm's way" and hurt the United States' standing around the world.

"He embarrasses us," McAuliffe said.

Asked if he thinks Trump is a racist, McAuliffe said, "I certainly think he makes racist comments."

