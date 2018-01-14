NYT: Friend says Romney will run for Senate

Washington (CNN) Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney texted a friend that he will seek the open Senate seat from Utah this year, according to a New York Times report published Sunday.

The Times' report adds to the growing expectation that Romney will declare his intention to seek the Republican nomination to replace outgoing Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who earlier this year made it official that he will not seek re-election.

Romney is scheduled for two public events in Utah during the coming week -- one before the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce and the other at a technology conference.

The deadline for Romney to get into the race officially is not until March, and it is unclear when he might declare.

Read More