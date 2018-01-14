Washington (CNN) Rep. John Lewis called President Donald Trump a "racist," citing Trump's reported remarks about immigrants coming to the United States from "shithole countries" during a White House meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform.

"We have come so far. We made so much progress. And I think this man, this President, is taking us back to another place," the Georgia Democrat said on ABC's "This Week.

"I think he is a racist," Lewis continued, adding that he cannot "in good conscience" attend Trump's State of the Union address later this month.

Trump has denied making the vulgar comments at the Thursday meeting.

Lewis said Sunday that he believes Congress should censure Trump.

