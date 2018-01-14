Chelsea Manning releases Senate campaign video

(CNN) Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst convicted of disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, released her first campaign video Sunday in her run for a US Senate seat in Maryland.

"We live in trying times -- times of fear, of suppression, of hate," Manning narrates over several clips of protesters clashing with police and of the Charlottesville rally last summer.

"We don't need more or better leaders. We need someone willing to fight," Manning continues as the video transitions from images of the House Chamber to images from the Women's March.

"We need to stop asking them to give us our rights. They won't support us. They won't compromise," Manning continues, as images of President Donald Trump meeting with the top Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress are shown.

"We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves. We need to actually take the reins of power from them," Manning says as the video shows Manning for the first time, wearing all black and holding a single red rose. "We need to challenge them at every level. We need to fix this. We don't need them anymore. We can do better. You're damn right we got this."

Read More