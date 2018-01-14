Christie, Booker team up to oppose Trump's offshore drilling proposal

Washington (CNN) A bipartisan group of New Jersey elected officials has teamed up to ask the Trump administration to stop talks of allowing offshore drilling off the coast of their state.

Incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy and outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie of the Garden State joined together with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez to send a letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke expressing their stance on the issue of offshore drilling.

"We write to demonstrate that when it comes to protecting New Jersey's coast, New Jersey speaks with one voice, united in opposition to allowing drilling off our shores," the letter reads. "It is for these reasons that we urge you to immediately withdraw consideration of the Atlantic from the Five-Year Program."

The joint letter is a show of force coming after Zinke excluded Florida from any proposed offshore drilling plans because "its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver."

The letter from the New Jersey elected officials expressed that their state should be excluded for the same reason.