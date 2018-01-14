Say the words as plainly as Trump does

Jeff Yang is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a featured writer for Quartz and other publications and the co-host of the podcast "They Call Us Bruce." He co-wrote Jackie Chan's best-selling autobiography, "I Am Jackie Chan," and is the editor of three graphic novels: "Secret Identities," "Shattered" and the forthcoming "New Frontiers." The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) Around the world, news organizations were struggling under the burden of translating the "colorful vernacular" that the American President had reportedly used to describe certain nations during Thursday afternoon's meeting about immigration reform.

Taiwan's Central News Agency referred to President Donald Trump as referring to "countries where birds don't lay eggs," China's news organizations followed its flagshipPeople's Daily lead by framing his words as "countries that suck." Iran's state news service and Japanese daily Sankei said Trump compared those nations to a "toilet hole."

Jeff Yang

It's one thing for Trump's words to be obscured because of translation barriers. It's another for American media to euphemistically soften the President's repulsive term for the nations of Africa -- that is to say, countries with predominantly black populations: " Shithole[s] ."

(I'm proud that the great majority of CNN's anchors and correspondents -- including Jim Acosta, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Phil Mudd, Jake Tapper and Brian Stelter -- did not do so.)

Shitholes are where you dump fecal matter to bury its stink and remove it from your safe, clean and comfortable home.