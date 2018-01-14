Trump owes us money

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump owes each and every American money. And I don't mean the trickle-down economics kind that supposedly accompanies tax cuts to the one percent. I'm talking a check to every man, women and child for $3,239 per week until his presidency ends.

Why? Well, because Trump has cast us all in his dysfunctional reality show, and we deserve to be paid the SAG-AFTRA union minimum for being on a network reality show, which is currently $3,239 per week

True, we aren't cast members on an actual reality show. But Trump still owes us something for everything he is putting us through. The Trump presidency has been like the reality show "Hell's Kitchen" but with no kitchen and an extra helping of hell.

And Trump is indeed running his administration like a B-level reality show. Trump reportedly told his top aides "to think of each presidential day as an episode in a television show." And Trump has done just that with public brawls, curse-laden name calling, public firings (akin to what he did on "The Apprentice") and the pitting of people against each other in his own administration.

But it's not just Trump's orders for cooked-up tension -- it's his actions, too, which create a sense of heightened drama at all times. And while there are too many moments of this to recall here, a few stand out.

