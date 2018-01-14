Qatar sheikh says UAE holding him 'in captivity'

(CNN) A member of Qatar's royal family said Sunday he is being held against his will in the United Arab Emirates, a claim disputed by the UAE government, which said he is free to move as he pleases.

Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Thani, the brother of Qatar's former ruler, said in a video on Twitter that he is "in a state of captivity" in Abu Dhabi.

"They told me do not leave. I am worried that I am to be accused of something. I just want to inform you that if anything happened to me, Qatar is innocent and I am under the hospitality of Sheikh Mohammed and if anything were to happen to me, then it's on him," Al Thani said, referring to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Al Thani did not say where in Abu Dhabi he is.

The state-run UAE news agency WAM quoted a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying Al Thani has had "unrestrained mobility and freedom of movement" during his stay.

