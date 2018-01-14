Iran's Rouhani says Trump 'failed' to kill off nuclear deal

(CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani mocked Donald Trump for failing to kill off the Iran nuclear deal despite the US leader's 2016 election promise to do so.

Trump signed off on a waiver Friday to keep several sanctions on Iran suspended, essentially keeping the nuclear deal in effect.

The US President must sign such waivers every few months under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement brokered in 2015 that obliges Iran to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for the easing of sanctions.

Despite keeping the deal intact, Trump stirred ire in Tehran on Friday by announcing fresh separate sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and entities at the same time. Among them was the head of Iran's judiciary, Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaking in Tehran, on December 31, 2017.

"It's been one year since Trump has been trying to kill JCPOA and hasn't been successful. This means victory of law over dictatorship," Rouhani said Sunday.

Read More