'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 has a premiere date

(CNN)Get ready to return to Gilead.
Hulu has announced a premiere date for the second season of its award-winning series, "The Handmaid's Tale."
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning show will return April 25 with two new episodes, the streaming service said Sunday.
Subsequent episodes will be released on Wednesdays.
The 13-episode sophomore season will follow pregnant Offred (Elisabeth Moss) as she fights to secure a better future for her child.
Hulu also released a new trailer for the show.
Hulu made its announcement during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California.
The company has been on something of a victory lap. Last year, it became the first streaming service to win the best drama prize at the Emmys, and it repeated that success at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
Its success with "The Handmaid's Tale" has bolstered Hulu's reputation with content makers.
Case in point: Hulu also announced Sunday that it is partnering with George Clooney on an adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel "Catch-22."
The six-part limited series will be executive produced by Clooney and his partner at Smokehouse Pictures, Grant Heslov, as well as Paramount Television. Clooney will also play Colonel Cathcart in the series, which will go into production this year.
The new series isn't the only way Hulu and Clooney made news together Sunday. The company also announced that the entirety of NBC's drama "ER" is available for online streaming -- a first for the series. It's the show that put Clooney on his path to super-stardom.