'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 has a premiere date

(CNN) Get ready to return to Gilead.

Hulu has announced a premiere date for the second season of its award-winning series, "The Handmaid's Tale."

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning show will return April 25 with two new episodes, the streaming service said Sunday.

Subsequent episodes will be released on Wednesdays.

The 13-episode sophomore season will follow pregnant Offred (Elisabeth Moss) as she fights to secure a better future for her child.

