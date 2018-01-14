Bobby Zarin of 'Real Housewives' dead at 71

Story highlights Zarin appeared on reality show with his wife

(CNN) Bobby Zarin, the husband of former "The Real Housewives of New York City" cast member Jill Zarin, has died, according to a statement published on his wife's official website. He was 71.

The statement says that Zarin, who battled cancer, died Saturday surrounded by his family.

"There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are," the statement read. "Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time."

His stepdaughter, Ally Shapiro, paid tribute to him on her Instagram account.

"You fought with dignity and courage, surrounded by all of us with love and respect till the very end," read the caption of a photo she posted, which showed her as a child with a much younger Zarin. "You can rest In peace now, we love you so much."