Police release sketch of a suspect in Pakistani girl's rape, murder

Story highlights Police suspect killer of 7-year-old girl has previously raped and murdered young girls in Kasur

Residents have been protesting what they see as inaction by authorities to keep children safe

Kasur, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan authorities say a suspected serial killer aged between 25 and 35 years old may be responsible for the murder and rape of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari, as well as attacks on eight other girls.

Police released a sketch of the man, who was seen outside Ansari's home in Kasur, in northeast Pakistan, on January 4, according to the Joint Investigation Team's office in Lahore.

Malik Ahmad Khan, a Punjab government spokesman said there had been eight attacks on girls in the past two years that were now linked by DNA evidence -- and that Zainab may be the ninth victim of a suspected serial attacker. Authorities are awaiting DNA results to confirm the link, he said.

All nine victims were raped, and eight of them were killed, Khan said. The lone surviving victim remains in the hospital, he said. The bodies of the other eight were all found in the city of Kasur.

Zainab's rape and murder has prompted outrage across Pakistan and families in Kasur say they are fearful to let their daughters go out.

Police release sketch of the man authorities believe picked up Zainab on January 4.

Read More