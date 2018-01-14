Police release sketch of suspect in Pakistani girl's rape, murder

(CNN) Pakistani authorities Sunday released a sketch of a man they believe picked up 7-year-old Zainab Ansari on the day she went missing.

The man was seen outside her home in Kasur on January 4, according to the Joint Investigation Team's office in Lahore.

Investigators believe a serial killer is responsible for Zainab's attack as well as attacks on other girls, Malik Ahmad Khan, a Punjab government spokesman said Friday.

Zainab's rape and murder have sparked outrage across the country, with demonstrators accusing authorities in Punjab province of doing too little to protect children.

"For the last two years, we are living in fear. Parents are scared to send their kids outside," Zainab's father, Muhammad Amin Ansari, told reporters last week.

Read More