Oil tanker burning in the East China Sea sinks

Beijing (CNN) An oil tanker burning in the East China Sea has sunk a week after it collided with another vessel, according to Chinese state media.

The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker sank Sunday after an explosion rocked it and sent flames shooting up, CCTV reported.

Chinese maritime authorities launched a search and rescue operation for the 30 Iranian and two Bangladeshi crew onboard the Sanchi. China's Ministry of Transport said the 21 Chinese sailors from the CF-Crystal had been rescued.

Iran joined the international rescue effort led by China, sending a rescue team of its own, including Iranian navy commandos on speed boats. But the teams couldn't get close to the burning tanker due to the heat.

The Japanese KOSHIKI vessel helps extinguish the flames on the Sanchi on Wednesday.

