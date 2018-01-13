'Swatting' suspect faces manslaughter charge in fatal shooting by police

Story highlights "Swatting" suspect Tyler Barriss makes first court appearance in Kansas

Judge sets bond of $500,000 for Barriss in case where police fatally shot man

(CNN) The California man accused of initiating a "swatting" incident that ended in a Kansas man's death has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Barriss, 25, made his first appearance Friday in a Wichita, Kansas, courtroom after being extradited from California. He also faces charges of giving false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

"Swatting" -- a prank that dates at least to the early 2000s -- occurs when someone makes a false police report in an attempt to lure law enforcement agents to the location of the prank's target.

Barriss was arrested last month in Los Angeles after allegedly making a false call to police that led them to the home of Andrew Finch in Wichita on December 28. Authorities shot Finch when he opened the front door of his home, and he later died at the hospital.

The investigation into Barriss' actions remains ongoing, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. His next court appearance will be January 25.