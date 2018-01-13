Keith Jackson, venerated college football sportscaster, dies at 89

(CNN) Keith Jackson, the sportscaster whose rich voice and distinctive phrasing endeared him to generations of college football fans, has died, ESPN said in a news release Saturday. He was 89.

The play-by-play man narrated a range of sports for ABC for more than 40 years, starting in 1966. But college football was his forte, stamping the game with enduring expressions and nicknames.

He also was widely known for the catchphrase, "Whoa, Nellie!" Though to hear him tell it, he shouldn't have been.

"I never did use it that much -- just a couple times when Grease (Bob Griese) and I were (broadcasting) together," Jackson told LostLettermen.com's Jim Weber in 2011. "I haven't used it -- I never did use it much -- and I haven't used it in a long time. It's amazing how it's hung on."