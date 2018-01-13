Story highlights Swiss Beat Feuz wins Wengen downhill

(CNN) It's the longest race on skiing's World Cup circuit but Switzerland's Beat Feuz proved he has legs of steel with a second Wengen title in front of raucous home fans Saturday.

The world champion streaked down the famous Lauberhorn track, one of the classic courses at 4.27 kilometers, to edge out multiple Olympic medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway.

The 30-year-old Feuz was first to ski and clocked two minutes 26.5 seconds on the celebrated course overlooked by Alpine giants the Eiger, the Monch and the Jungfrau.

Svindal, 35, went down third and finished 0.18 seconds back after a cavalier run that had him brushing the safety netting on the exit from the Bruckli S section.

Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was third in 2:27.16.

