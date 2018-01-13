Story highlights Swiss Beat Feuz wins Wengen downhill

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal second, Olympic champion Matthias Mayer third

Classic Lauberhorn downhill is longest on World Cup circuit

(CNN) It's one of ski racing's classic downhills and Swiss favorite Beat Feuz clinched a second Wengen title in front of raucous home fans to add to his burgeoning resume Saturday.

The world champion streaked down the famous Lauberhorn track, the longest on the World Cup circuit at 4.27 kilometers, to edge out multiple Olympic medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway.

The 30-year-old Feuz was first to ski and clocked two minutes 26.5 seconds on the celebrated course overlooked by Alpine giants the Eiger, the Monch and the Jungfrau.

Svindal, 35, went down third and finished 0.18 seconds back after a cavalier run that had him brushing the safety netting at one stage.

Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was third in 2:27.16.

