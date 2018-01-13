Story highlights The government must pass a spending bill by next Friday to avert a shutdown

It would mark the 19th spending gap in recent American history

(CNN)

Six more days. $0 left to run the government. Is the 19th government shutdown around the corner?

While bipartisan lawmakers are negotiating on spending and immigration, the federal government is slated to run out of money next Friday. The two parties are deadlocked: Democrats insist on a solution for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Republicans are pushing for more border security and the White House says they must build the wall.

Lawmakers faced a similar deadline in December, but they passed a spending bill on December 21 to keep the government open for another month. Now, though, some Democrats -- nine of whom are necessary to pass a bill through the US Senate -- insist on addressing DACA and other priorities before the deadline.

Over the last four decades, the federal government has failed to pass funding bills by the necessary deadlines nearly 20 times, according to data from the Congressional Research Service

Read More