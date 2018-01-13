(CNN) During a White House meeting Thursday on immigration reform, President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African nations as "shithole countries." Here's what five of the lawmakers who attended the meeting said afterward about the controversy. Two who attended -- House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, and Rep. Robert Goodlatte, a Republican from Virginia -- have not made public comments.

Sen. Lindsey Graham

"Following comments by the President, I said my piece directly to him yesterday (Thursday). The President and all those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel.

"I've always believed that America is an idea, not defined by its people but by its ideals."

