Trump tweets about DACA amid 'shithole' controversy

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for stalled immigration negotiations amid backlash over vulgar comments he made in the Oval Office while meeting with lawmakers this week.

"I don't believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA. They are all talk and no action," Trump tweeted. "This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad!"

Trump preceded that message with a tweet that simply said: "America First!"

Democrats are demanding protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in exchange for border security funding that could include money for Trump's promised border wall.

Negotiations over a deal on the DACA program, which has protected undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported, froze this week after Trump derided African nations as "shithole countries" and asked why more immigrants couldn't come from Norway during a closed-door meeting with lawmakers to discuss a bipartisan immigration proposal.