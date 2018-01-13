Condoleezza Rice on #MeToo: 'Let's not turn women into snowflakes'

Story highlights Ex-secretary of state: #MeToo is "a good thing" but don't "infantilize women"

She says she doesn't want to "belittle" women who have shared stories

(CNN) Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that while she believes the #MeToo movement is "a good thing," people need "to be a little bit careful" about how they respond to it.

"Let's not turn women into snowflakes. Let's not infantilize women," Rice insisted during a prerecorded interview with CNN's David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," which airs at 7 ET Saturday night.

Rice said she didn't want "to get to a place that men start to think, 'Well, maybe it's just better not to have women around.' I've heard a little bit of that. And it, it worries me," she told Axelrod.

Following last year's downfall of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein after sexual harassment and assault allegations, people have begun sharing their stories of sexual harassment and abuse, using the hashtag #MeToo.

Rice, the first African-American woman to become secretary of state, was careful to emphasize that she didn't want to "belittle" women who have shared their stories of sexual harassment "because we're all different."

