Missile threat alert for Hawaii a false alarm

Washington (CNN) An emergency alert notification sent out on Saturday claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" was a false alarm, according to the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management and a tweet from one of the state's Democratic congresswomen.

"BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," the emergency alert read.

While the message caused concern on social media, the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management quickly responded on Twitter, saying, "NO missile threat to Hawaii."

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi is headed to the agency's 24-hour operations center to find out why the false alert about a ballistic missile was sent out, according to an email to CNN.

"The warning was a mistake," Miyagi said.

