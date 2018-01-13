Trump administration resumes accepting DACA renewals

(CNN) The Trump administration has resumed receiving renewal applications for individuals eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

In a statement posted Saturday , the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the DACA program will be operated "on the terms in place" before it was rescinded last September.

"Due to a federal court order, USCIS has resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA," the statement said.

The agency said it won't be processing applications for those who have never before received DACA protections and no new applications will be accepted.

The announcement comes days after a federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to end DACA. The program protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation.

