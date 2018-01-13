The week in politics
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from January 7 through January 13.
President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday, one day after making disparaging comments about Haiti and African countries. Trump blew up negotiations on a potential immigration deal, pushing both sides to harden their positions and raising the risk that the standoff will sink talks aimed at averting a government shutdown at the end of next week.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi holds a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. By a 256-164 vote, the House of Representatives passed legislation reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a key tool of the US intelligence community, despite President Trump's tweeted criticism of the government's surveillance program. Pelosi had reportedly asked that the bill be pulled from consideration.
A model of President Trump from Madame Tussaud's waxwork attraction stands outside the new US embassy in London. Trump has tweeted that he will cancel his planned visit to the new billion-dollar embassy, blaming President Barack Obama's "bad" embassy deal. Critics have speculated Trump could have been wary of protests and demonstrations were he to go ahead with his February visit.
Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards and delivers a message to the young girls watching: "A new day is on the horizon." Winfrey's message came during the first major awards show since Hollywood first began addressing rampant sexual harassment against women in the entertainment industry and beyond. Her speech spurred speculation about a 2020 run.
President Trump's shirt cuffs, embroidered with the number 45, are seen during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House. The 45th president appeared on Tuesday to endorse a deal that would eventually grant millions of undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship. Trump appeared to contradict himself multiple times in the meeting -- a reflection of growing frustration from Capitol Hill about the lack of direction from the White House on the issue.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens greets lawmakers as he enters the House chamber to deliver the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. That night, CNN affiliate KMOV published an investigation with allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail. The salacious charges have forced a rising Republican star to acknowledge that he had had an extramarital affair, but also vehemently deny that he had resorted to blackmail.
President Trump walks off the field following the national anthem before the start of the college football national championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia.
Joe Arpaio, the Republican former Maricopa County sheriff known for his hard-line immigration tactics, announces that he will run in Arizona for the US Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake. Arpaio was convicted last year of criminal contempt for defying a court order to stop racially profiling Latinos but was pardoned by President Trump, whose presidential campaign Arpaio had supported, in August before serving any jail time.
A service member plays "Taps" next to a photograph of former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne during his memorial service in Millburn, New Jersey. Byrne died last week at age 93. Several former governors and current members of the congressional delegation attended the memorial service for Byrne, a Democrat who served two terms starting in 1974. He is remembered for being a bipartisan leader and for authorizing the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson as he leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, January 12, after his first medical check-up as president.
Cliven Bundy walks out of federal court with his wife, Carol, in Las Vegas, after a judge dismissed criminal charges against him and his sons. They were accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.
