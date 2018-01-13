(CNN) Former President Bill Clinton on Saturday denied accusations that his charity used donations for Haiti to pay for his daughter Chelsea's wedding to investment banker Mark Mezvinsky in 2010.

"No Clinton Foundation funds — dedicated to Haiti or otherwise —were used to pay for Chelsea's wedding," Clinton tweeted Saturday. "It's not only untrue, it's a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc."

The former President included a link to a report in The Washington Post that fact-checked the allegation, labeling it "a claim lacking any evidence."

The allegation first surfaced in November of 2016, after WikiLeaks published an email exchange between a former Bill Clinton aide and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, dating to January 2012.

In the exchange, the former aide, Doug Band, refers to Chelsea Clinton as "using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade," but Band doesn't get into specifics.