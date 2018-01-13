Rafia Zakaria is the author of "The Upstairs Wife: An Intimate History of Pakistan" (Beacon 2015) and Veil (Bloomsbury 2017). She is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) One week after the body of 7-year old Zainab Amin was found on a garbage heap near her home, protests continued in many parts of Pakistan. On television talk shows, politicians and analysts demanded the resignation of top officials; demonstrating students in universities mourned the dead child; and the hashtag #JusticeforZainab was all over social media sites.

The results of the autopsy conducted on Zainab's body revealed that she had been raped and sodomized, likely strangled. Her tongue had been crushed between her teeth. She was the 12th girl reported attacked within a two-kilometer radius, according to officials. Eleven girls have been killed, and one girl survived.

And yet, for all gruesome details of Zainab's killing and all the outrage currently coursing through Pakistan, it is unlikely that children like Zainab will gain any meaningful protection from childhood sexual abuse.

One significant reason for this is there is no such thing as sex education in Pakistan, let alone childhood sexual abuse prevention education. A 2009 UNESCO sex education guide explained that without proper knowledge, particularly a curriculum at school, young people were "potentially vulnerable to coercion, abuse and exploitation."

Even in Pakistan's urban private schools, children never learn how to protect themselves from pedophiles and unwanted touching, and teachers never learn how to detect warning signs that a child is being victimized. The taboo against public discussions of sex is extended to sex education and child sexual abuse prevention. Teaching a child about what sorts of behavior an adult or older child must never ever inflict on them is believed to be the same as teaching an innocent child about having sex. The concept that sex education can be done in an age-appropriate way to protect the child from abuse is anathema.