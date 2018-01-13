Norwegian: No thank you, President Trump

Martine Aurdal is an op-ed editor and political commentator for the Norwegian daily newspaper Dagbladet. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Donald Trump wants America to have more immigrants from Norway in contrast to what he reportedly called "shithole countries" in Africa.

Although we love to visit America , Mr. Trump, it is highly unlikely that Norwegians are going to flow into the US to live. As a citizen of Norway, I can tell you we're not flattered, but offended by the President's eagerness to have us emigrate.

Even though Trump has denied making the particular comment, members of Congress who attended the meeting say that the reports are true.

The offer has left Norwegians offended, not flattered.

President Trump is judging immigrants by where they come from, and it is hard not to see this as a question of ethnicity. Norwegians have had a history of being positively discriminated for our race and have resisted those ideas before -- we will do it again.