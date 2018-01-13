Five ways you can be a better American than the President

Kerra L. Bolton is the founder of Unmuted Consulting, a strategic political communications consultancy and online academy that helps individuals, communities and organizations spark and drive change. She also is a freelance writer and former political reporter and analyst in North Carolina. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's comments about Haitian and African immigrants seeking refuge or a better life in the United States and his stated preference for immigrants from wealthy, European (and largely white) countries were breathtaking in their unmasked and unequivocal racism.

Those of us appalled by his comments may clutch our pearls on social media or in conversations with like-minded friends and family. But at the heart of it, the President's statements are not that different than what many of us hear at kitchen tables, water coolers and bar stools across America. Our outrage is, at least in large part, a response to the fact that it's the President saying it.

Kerra Bolton

Outrage is not enough.

It's one thing to point at the words of the President and call him racist. It's quite another to look at our own actions and take responsibility for the areas where we fall short.

As we honor the life and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., culminating on Monday's federal holiday, and as we drift into year two of the Trump presidency, here are five things everyone can do to be better Americans than the President.