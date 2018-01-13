Mark Wahlberg says he'll donate $1.5 million in Michelle Williams' name

(CNN) Mark Wahlberg is donating $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in costar Michelle Williams' name.

The donation comes in response to criticism over a gender pay gap for reshoots of the movie "All the Money in the World." Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the reshoots while Williams made just around $1,000, or $80 a day.

"Over the last few days my reshoot fee for 'All the Money in the World' has become an important topic of conversation," Wahlberg said in a statement. "I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name."

William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, the talent agency that represents both Wahlberg and Williams, also announced it would be making a $500,000 donation to the fund, again in Williams' name. The organization had already donated $1 million to the fund earlier this month.

The move earned Wahlberg some praise on social media. Actress Eva Longoria tweeted a thank you to the actor for supporting the movement.

