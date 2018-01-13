North Korean state media hail talks with South as path to reunification

Story highlights Two sides set to meet again next week to discuss North's participation in Winter Games

Resuming talks "is the most positive policy for reunification," North Korean state paper says

(CNN) A North Korean state newspaper is celebrating the country's leader over the resumption of face-to-face talks with the South, saying Kim Jong Un's policy to improve relations were "brilliant" for "national reunification."

The article in state newspaper Rodong Sinmun said recent high-level talks "proved again that there is no problem unsolvable if the North and the South pool their efforts."

The talks, held at the border village of Panmunjom in the Korean Peninsula's heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, were the first face-to-face discussions between the two countries in more than two years.

The Rodong Sinmun article stressed the importance of "easing the acute military tension" between the North and the South, and of "creating a peaceful environment" on the Korean Peninsula to produce a "climate favorable for national reconciliation and reunification."

