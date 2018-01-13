Tunisia protests: More than 700 arrested after days of unrest

(CNN) Tunisian police have arrested at least 773 people since anti-austerity protests broke out in the nation this week, the interior ministry told state media Friday.

Protesters face various charges, including vandalism, looting, attacks against public property and causing fires and road blocks, Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Major Khelifa Chibani told state news agency TAP. The unrest started Monday.

More than 85% of the people arrested are teenagers and young adults between ages 15 and 30, the news agency said.

According to Chibani, 97 police officers have been injured and 88 police vehicles damaged since protests broke out, TAP reported. Several police stations have been set on fire.

Incidents of vandalism dropped sharply on Thursday night, Chibani added.

Tunisian security forces detain a protester on the outskirts of Tunis late on Wednesday.

