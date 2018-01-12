This is what the Pan Am Flight 73 hijackers may look like now

(CNN) Using new age-progression technology, FBI technicians created new photos of four alleged Pan Am flight 73 hijackers. The release of these photos on Thursday signaled a renewed hunt to find and convict perpetrators of the 1986 hijacking in Karachi, Pakistan, an attack that left 20 people dead, including two Americans.

The bureau hopes the updated images -- rendered using Adobe's Photoshop program to show what the men might look like now -- will generate new leads and encourage anyone with information to contact the FBI directly or submit a tip online.

All four suspects have been on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List since 2009. Images of Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz al-Turki, Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain ar-Rahayyal, and Muhammad Ahmed al-Munawar were originally obtained by the FBI in 2000.

The State Department's Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million each for any information that proves useful in the arrests or convictions of the alleged hijackers.

It's been more than 31 years since the deadly 16-hour tarmac standoff on September 5, 1986, when a band of terrorists led by Zaid Hassan Abd Latif Safarini seized control of Pan Am Flight 73. The hijackers were eventually captured by Pakistan commandos.

