This little satellite is launching to investigate a curious star and its planet

Story highlights A nanosatellite will observe an exoplanet as it passes in front of its host star later this year

(CNN) On Friday, a small satellite named PicSat will launch in an attempt to make a big observation: watching an exoplanet passing in front of its star this year.

The nanosatellite, about 2.3 inches in diameter, is the size of three apples stacked on top of each other and uses about 5 watts of power -- the same as an economical light bulb. It was designed and built by scientists and engineers at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique and Paris Observatory in France.

It will study the Beta Pictoris system, 63.4 light-years from Earth. The Beta Pictoris star is very bright, but it's surrounded by a giant disk made of dust, gas and debris -- the leftovers of the star's formation. And to astronomers, this 23-million-year-old-star is quite young.

The star was discovered to be orbited by a giant gas exoplanet in 2009, dubbed Beta Pictoris b. The planet is seven times more massive than Jupiter and orbits its star at the same distance as Saturn orbits our sun, though Beta Pictoris b orbits within the debris disk.

If PicSat's one-year mission goes according to plan, the scientists could determine the exact size of the planet, its atmosphere and its chemical composition.

Read More