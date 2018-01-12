The week in 32 photos

Breaking News

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

North Korea's chief negotiator, Ri Son Gwon, speaks to South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, as they meet in the border town of Panmunjom on Tuesday, January 9. It was the first time the two nations have met face to face in more than two years. North Korea agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea. It also agreed to hold talks with Seoul to ease military tensions.
Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. She is the first black woman to receive the award, which is given annually "to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment." Her acceptance speech spurred chatter of a presidential run, and two of her close friends told CNN that she is "actively thinking" about it.
A massive shelf cloud looms over Sydney on Tuesday, January 9. These menacing clouds are quite common in the Australian city.
A freshwater stingray is measured at the Sea Life aquarium in Hanover, Germany, on Thursday, January 11.
An aerial view of Montecito, California, shows mudflow and debris on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides that damaged or swept away dozens of homes.
The No. 45 is seen on the shirt cuffs of US President Donald Trump as he meets with lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday, January 9. Trump is the 45th US President.
In this photo, distributed by the Transport Ministry of China, Chinese authorities spray foam on an oil tanker that was ablaze off the coast of Shanghai on Wednesday, January 10. The Panama-registered tanker, Sanchi, was carrying 136,000 tons of oil from Iran to South Korea when it collided with a Hong Kong-registered freighter in the East China Sea on Saturday, January 6. Thirty Iranian and two Bangladeshi sailors were on the Sanchi during the catastrophic collision.
Rebecca Hickson, left, and Sarah Turnbull pose for photos after being married in Newcastle, Australia, on Tuesday, January 9. It was the first day that same-sex couples could be legally married in the country without applying for a special exception.
A worker walks past a snow sculpture before the opening of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival on Friday, January 5. The festival in China's northeast Heilongjiang province attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
A member of the White Helmets, the volunteer rescue group also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, carries a wounded child after an airstrike in the Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Saturday, January 6. The White Helmets reported dozens of airstrikes in the area that day.
The newest generation of Sony's robotic dog Aibo is demonstrated on the eve of CES, the annual electronics show in Las Vegas, on Monday, January 8.
Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer at pro-Russian separatists near the Ukrainian village of Novoluhanske on Thursday, January 11.
Kiyoshi Kimura, president of a company that runs a sushi restaurant chain, poses with a massive bluefin tuna at the Tsukiji Market in Tokyo on Friday, January 5. The tuna weighed 190 kilograms (419 pounds).
A service member plays taps at the memorial service of former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne on Monday, January 8. Byrne died last week at the age of 93.
A firefighter walks past a Boston house that caught fire the night before on Saturday, January 6.
Emergency personnel carry a woman from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9.
Actor Gary Oldman wears a Time's Up pin and carries his Golden Globe Award while attending an afterparty in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7. Time's Up is Hollywood's new initiative to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.
Reuters journalists Wa Lone, center front, and Kyaw Soe Oo, center back, are escorted by police as they leave a courtroom in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday, January 10. They were arrested last month while working on stories about the Rohingya minority in Rakhine state, Reuters reported, citing the men's lawyers. In a statement to Reuters in December, the Myanmar government said the reporters had been detained after they "illegally acquired information with the intention to share it with foreign media." Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler said the agency was "extremely disappointed" at what he termed an "wholly unwarranted, blatant attack on press freedom."
Rada the elephant plays with a Christmas tree at a zoo in Munster, Germany, on Friday, January 5.
Julio Dominguez Lozara watches his daughter Cynthia and her two sisters play with Three Kings Day gifts in a Mexico City tent camp on Saturday, January 6. They have been living in the tent camp since their apartment was damaged in a September earthquake.
Cliven Bundy walks out of a federal court in Las Vegas with his wife, Carol, on Monday, January 8. A federal judge dismissed a case against the rancher that stemmed from an armed standoff with federal authorities four years ago, according to court papers.
A man holds a cross during a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany celebrations in Zygi, Cyprus, on Saturday, January 6.
A judge yawns during a ceremony held to mark the opening of the legal year in Hong Kong on Monday, January 8.
Visitors stand in front of the Anna-Eva Bergman painting "Un horizon" during an exhibition in Leipzig, Germany, on Thursday, January 11.
A fox in Bath, England, walks through a cemetery at dusk on Wednesday, January 10.
A government official in Bangkok, Thailand, arranges cardboard cutouts of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday, January 9. Prayuth put a cutout of himself at a press event and told reporters to talk to it instead of him.
A macaque looks at a man's camera Saturday, January 6, at the Wulongkou Nature Reserve in Jiyuan, China.
People shout slogans during an anti-austerity protest in Tunis, Tunisia, on Tuesday, January 9. Tunisian police have arrested more than 300 people after four nights of protests, Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Major Khelifa Chibani told state news agency TAP on Thursday, January 11. The protests are against an unpopular new Finance Act, which saw price hikes and value-added-tax increases imposed from January 1.
JP Noda stocks cannabis at The Apothecarium shortly before the San Francisco store opened for its first day of recreational marijuana sales on Saturday, January 6. California is now the sixth state to allow sales of recreational marijuana.
Students in Lahore, Pakistan, light candles Thursday, January 11, during a rally condemning the rape and killing of Zainab Amin, a 7-year-old girl whose body was found dumped on a garbage pile in the Pakistani city of Kasur. Zainab's killing has angered locals who say the authorities have done too little to keep their children safe after a series of similar killings.
Roman Catholics grab a rope, pulling a carriage with an image of the Black Nazarene, during a procession in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, January 9.
A reservoir in Vilanova de Sau, Spain, was so low on water Thursday, January 11, that the remains of an ancient village could be seen uncovered.
Take a look at 32 photos of the week from January 5 through January 11.