The week in 32 photos

A freshwater stingray is measured at the Sea Life aquarium in Hanover, Germany, on Thursday, January 11.
The No. 45 is seen on the shirt cuffs of US President Donald Trump as he meets with lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday, January 9. Trump is the 45th US President.
A worker walks past a snow sculpture before the opening of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival on Friday, January 5. The festival in China's northeast Heilongjiang province attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer at pro-Russian separatists near the Ukrainian village of Novoluhanske on Thursday, January 11.
Kiyoshi Kimura, president of a company that runs a sushi restaurant chain, poses with a massive bluefin tuna at the Tsukiji Market in Tokyo on Friday, January 5. The tuna weighed 190 kilograms (419 pounds).
A service member plays taps at the memorial service of former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne on Monday, January 8. Byrne died last week at the age of 93.
A firefighter walks past a Boston house that caught fire the night before on Saturday, January 6.
Rada the elephant plays with a Christmas tree at a zoo in Munster, Germany, on Friday, January 5.
A man holds a cross during a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany celebrations in Zygi, Cyprus, on Saturday, January 6.
A judge yawns during a ceremony held to mark the opening of the legal year in Hong Kong on Monday, January 8.
Visitors stand in front of the Anna-Eva Bergman painting "Un horizon" during an exhibition in Leipzig, Germany, on Thursday, January 11.
A fox in Bath, England, walks through a cemetery at dusk on Wednesday, January 10.
A macaque looks at a man's camera Saturday, January 6, at the Wulongkou Nature Reserve in Jiyuan, China.
Roman Catholics grab a rope, pulling a carriage with an image of the Black Nazarene, during a procession in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, January 9.