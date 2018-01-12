Breaking News

Big game hunters: We're the answer to preventing extinction

By Jason Morris, CNN

Updated 6:54 AM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

'Trophy' film explores big-game hunting
'Trophy' film explores big-game hunting

    'Trophy' film explores big-game hunting

Programming note: For more about the debate over big game trophies, watch CNN Films' "Trophy," premiering Sunday, January 14, at 9pm ET/PT, on CNN.

Dallas, Texas (CNN)It's a place where serious big game hunters hang out and network -- kind of a supermarket for hunting enthusiasts.

Tens of thousands of them have come from all over the world to the annual Dallas Safari Club Convention & Sporting Expo.
Everywhere you look in this sprawling 800,000-square-foot convention you see weapons, gear and just about every type of hunting paraphernalia available. There are also lots of animals -- none of them alive. Rhinos, lions, antelopes and various types of big game animals that have all been stuffed by taxidermists to be trophies in someone's home or office.
Want to book the hunting adventure of your dreams?
    If you pony up enough cash, you'll find yourself heading to remote parts of North America, Africa, China or Russia -- places many people can only dream about -- for the chance to track and kill some of the world's most magnificent and endangered beasts.
    The annual convention takes place during a critical time for big-game hunting. Activists are fighting hard to stop it -- while hunters are trying to save it. And the debate is centered around a concept that aims to create a model for sustainable hunting.
    The convention includes lots of animals -- none of them alive.
    The convention includes lots of animals -- none of them alive.
    Many of these hunters here pass the time trading stories about how they've bagged some of nature's most exotic animals -- following a tradition made famous by writers such as Ernest Hemingway.
    Breeder: &#39;I cannot give up&#39; on saving rhinos
    trophy film clip ron _00001513

      Breeder: 'I cannot give up' on saving rhinos

    Avid hunter Corey Knowlton attends the convention every year and is here as usual -- surrounded by the expo's more than 1,850 exhibits. In 2014, this was where he successfully bid $350,000 at an auction to hunt and kill a black rhino in Namibia.
    Corey Knowlton&#39;s black rhino safari
    Corey Knowlton's black rhino safari

      Corey Knowlton's black rhino safari

    "I care about all of wildlife in wild places, and I want it to be around for our future generations," Knowlton told CNN, getting slightly emotional. "I believe this is the best model that exists for it, if you like or you don't like it."
    The model he is referring to is "conservation," terminology that is part of The Dallas Safari Club's mission statement, and a debate that Knowlton knows well after his rhino hunt.
    And even though the animal is considered "critically endangered" by wildlife organizations around the world, Knowlton is steadfast in his belief that sustainable hunting like this is the key to help save the black rhino species.
    "It's about a value on wildlife, and the proof that it works is the fact that we are sitting here in this building, and all these people are marketing and supporting wildlife, and so there is a value on it beyond its value of meat," Knowlton said.
    Trophy Animals 1
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Earth&#39;s tallest mammal can run as fast as &lt;a href=&quot;http://animals.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/giraffe/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;35 miles (56 kilometers) an hour over short distances.&lt;/a&gt; But that&#39;s unlikely to deter a hunting enthusiast. Giraffes can be shot down for $3,800 in South Africa, $3,200 in Zimbabwe or $1,800 in Namibia.&lt;br /&gt;The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/9194/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN)&lt;/a&gt; warns that recent declines may mean that the species will be moved up to a higher category of threat.
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    Earth's tallest mammal can run as fast as 35 miles (56 kilometers) an hour over short distances. But that's unlikely to deter a hunting enthusiast. Giraffes can be shot down for $3,800 in South Africa, $3,200 in Zimbabwe or $1,800 in Namibia.
    The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) warns that recent declines may mean that the species will be moved up to a higher category of threat.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Hunting the cheetah can cost $5,000 in Namibia -- but only if he or she can catch up with the world&#39;s fastest land mammal, which can go from &lt;a href=&quot;http://animals.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/cheetah/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;0 to 60 miles (96 km) an hour in just three seconds. &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;According to the IUCN&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Red List of Threatened Species&lt;/a&gt;, the cheetah is&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/221/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; critically endangered.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    Hunting the cheetah can cost $5,000 in Namibia -- but only if he or she can catch up with the world's fastest land mammal, which can go from 0 to 60 miles (96 km) an hour in just three seconds.
    According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the cheetah is critically endangered.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    With a carefully chosen rifle, bullet and a fee of up to $7000, a hunter is able to add this reptile to their trophy room. The Nile crocodile found in Africa is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/46590/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;not considered to be endangered&lt;/a&gt;, although it may be threatened in certain areas.&lt;br /&gt;The trophy hunting of &quot;problem&quot; saltwater crocodiles may also be&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-06-23/saltwater-crocodile-safari-hunting-could-happen-in-one-year/6565132&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; legalized in Australia within a year,&lt;/a&gt; with hunters paying fees ranging from $20,000 to $30,000.
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    With a carefully chosen rifle, bullet and a fee of up to $7000, a hunter is able to add this reptile to their trophy room. The Nile crocodile found in Africa is not considered to be endangered, although it may be threatened in certain areas.
    The trophy hunting of "problem" saltwater crocodiles may also be legalized in Australia within a year, with hunters paying fees ranging from $20,000 to $30,000.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Branded as the &lt;a href=&quot;http://animals.nationalgeographic.com/animals/wild/shows-deadly-60/fun-facts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;most dangerous animal in Africa, &lt;/a&gt;this semi-aquatic giant is hunted for $6,500 in Zimbabwe or $9,400 in South Africa. The common hippo found in sub-Saharan Africa is categorized as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/10103/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;vulnerable,&lt;/a&gt; whereas the smaller pygmy hippopotamus is considered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/10032/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;endangered.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    Branded as the most dangerous animal in Africa, this semi-aquatic giant is hunted for $6,500 in Zimbabwe or $9,400 in South Africa. The common hippo found in sub-Saharan Africa is categorized as vulnerable, whereas the smaller pygmy hippopotamus is considered endangered.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Mainly found roaming the savannahs of West and Central Africa, the Roan antelope can&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.awf.org/wildlife-conservation/roan-antelope&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; run up to 35 miles per hour&lt;/a&gt;. Hunters can pay up to $12,500 to be hot on their heels in South Africa, or $4,000 in Tanzania. The animal&#39;s conservation status is of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/10167/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;least concern&quot;.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    Mainly found roaming the savannahs of West and Central Africa, the Roan antelope can run up to 35 miles per hour. Hunters can pay up to $12,500 to be hot on their heels in South Africa, or $4,000 in Tanzania. The animal's conservation status is of "least concern".
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Considered one of Africa&#39;s&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/02/28/travel/vanishing-wildlife-experiences/&quot;&gt; Big Five, &lt;/a&gt;South African &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/wild-kingdom/about-animals/buffalo-facts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hunter turned conservationist Lindsay Hunt told Animal Planet: &lt;/a&gt;&quot;Buffalo are reported to kill more hunters in Africa than any other animal. They are known to ambush hunters that have wounded or injured them.&quot; But some hunters think it&#39;s worth the risk, paying up to $14,990 for the privilege of taking down the giant male Cape, or African, buffalo in South Africa with a bow and arrow or handgun.&lt;br /&gt;The giant grass-grazing animal&#39;s population is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/21251/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;not threatened, &lt;/a&gt;although some subspecies are decreasing.
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    Considered one of Africa's Big Five, South African hunter turned conservationist Lindsay Hunt told Animal Planet: "Buffalo are reported to kill more hunters in Africa than any other animal. They are known to ambush hunters that have wounded or injured them." But some hunters think it's worth the risk, paying up to $14,990 for the privilege of taking down the giant male Cape, or African, buffalo in South Africa with a bow and arrow or handgun.
    The giant grass-grazing animal's population is not threatened, although some subspecies are decreasing.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    The cost to hunt this&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/15954/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; near-threatened, &lt;/a&gt;elusive big cat begins at $5,000, with some companies offering a guaranteed kill for a $35,000 price tag.
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    The cost to hunt this near-threatened, elusive big cat begins at $5,000, with some companies offering a guaranteed kill for a $35,000 price tag.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    The cost to kill a lioness can be up to $9,500 in South Africa, whereas a lion can set a hunter back $23,000, $30,000 for a white lion or $35,000 for a black mane lion, similar to Cecil. It&#39;s unclear what &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/07/31/world/zimbabwe-cecil-lion-dentist/&quot;&gt;Walter Palmer&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; $55,000 payment may have included.&lt;br /&gt;According to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://whitelions.org/white-lion/key-facts-about-the-white-lion/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Global White Lion Protection Trust,&lt;/a&gt; there are hundreds of white lions in captivity, but less than 13 in the wild. And there are no laws to stop them being hunted.&lt;br /&gt;Although lions are not listed as endangered, it&#39;s claimed by certain wildlife activists that their numbers are in &lt;a href=&quot;http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0083500&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;serious decline in West Africa. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    The cost to kill a lioness can be up to $9,500 in South Africa, whereas a lion can set a hunter back $23,000, $30,000 for a white lion or $35,000 for a black mane lion, similar to Cecil. It's unclear what Walter Palmer's $55,000 payment may have included.
    According to the Global White Lion Protection Trust, there are hundreds of white lions in captivity, but less than 13 in the wild. And there are no laws to stop them being hunted.
    Although lions are not listed as endangered, it's claimed by certain wildlife activists that their numbers are in serious decline in West Africa.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Poaching, habitat destruction, human-animal conflict, war and an overwhelming demand for ivory have in Asia have all contributed to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/10/africa/chad-elephant-conservation/&quot;&gt;disappearance of elephants,&lt;/a&gt; categorized as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/12392/0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;vulnerable.&lt;/a&gt; And it can cost $42,000 to hunt and kill the largest land mammal on Earth or $9,500 for a non-trophy elephant in Zimbabwe.
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    Poaching, habitat destruction, human-animal conflict, war and an overwhelming demand for ivory have in Asia have all contributed to the disappearance of elephants, categorized as vulnerable. And it can cost $42,000 to hunt and kill the largest land mammal on Earth or $9,500 for a non-trophy elephant in Zimbabwe.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    It can cost up to $125,000 to hunt down a white rhino in South Africa. Classified as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iucnredlist.org/details/4185/0https:/www.worldwildlife.org/species/white-rhino&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;near threatened,&lt;/a&gt; white rhinos are not considered endangered. However, there are reportedly only&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/07/29/world/northern-rhino-dies/&quot;&gt; four northern white rhinos&lt;/a&gt; left in the world, their numbers slashed by poaching for their prized horns.
    Photos: Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
    It can cost up to $125,000 to hunt down a white rhino in South Africa. Classified as near threatened, white rhinos are not considered endangered. However, there are reportedly only four northern white rhinos left in the world, their numbers slashed by poaching for their prized horns.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    Namibia

    There are only around 5,000 black rhinos left on the planet, according to the World Wildlife Fund and Namibian government officials say their nation has the second-highest population anywhere. Namibia earmarks a small quota of the animals to be hunted annually. The country describes the income generated by hunts like Knowlton's as "critical" for supplying the infrastructure used to help save the wildlife from extinction.
    "We have taken a conscious decision to sustainably harvest some of the older wildlife, some of the post mature bulls that are basically fighting with the young ones, sometimes killing the young ones or females," Johnson Ndokosho, deputy director of Wildlife and National Parks with Namibia's Ministry of Environment and Tourism told CNN from the convention floor.
    Much of Namibia&#39;s wildlife on communal land was critically endangered until the 1980s, but a radical rethink to make poachers &#39;game guards&#39; reversed the fortunes of many community members and has led to a steady increase in animal numbers.
    Photos: Namibia's poachers turned gamekeepers
    Keeping big game in their sightsMuch of Namibia's wildlife on communal land was critically endangered until the 1980s, but a radical rethink to make poachers 'game guards' reversed the fortunes of many community members and has led to a steady increase in animal numbers.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    For many Namibians living on communal lands during the period apartheid-era South Africa ruled Namibia, poaching springbok and zebra was the only way a family could stay fed, according to John Kasaona.
    Photos: Namibia's poachers turned gamekeepers
    Staying out of the potFor many Namibians living on communal lands during the period apartheid-era South Africa ruled Namibia, poaching springbok and zebra was the only way a family could stay fed, according to John Kasaona.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    The idea to make the community stewards of their land came from the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC) in 1983. The idea was adopted more widely after independence with more &quot;community conservancies&quot; created after1990.
    Photos: Namibia's poachers turned gamekeepers
    Expanding an ideaThe idea to make the community stewards of their land came from the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC) in 1983. The idea was adopted more widely after independence with more "community conservancies" created after1990.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    &quot;If people feel they really own a resource, if they feel they have responsibility for it, they&#39;re going to be accountable, and they&#39;re going to look after it,&quot; says Margaret Jacobsohn of the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation.
    Photos: Namibia's poachers turned gamekeepers
    Ownership as incentive"If people feel they really own a resource, if they feel they have responsibility for it, they're going to be accountable, and they're going to look after it," says Margaret Jacobsohn of the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Working closely with local communities is alsothe best way to make a success of tourism ideas like the Damaraland Camp eco-resort.
    Photos: Namibia's poachers turned gamekeepers
    Wildlife safarisWorking closely with local communities is alsothe best way to make a success of tourism ideas like the Damaraland Camp eco-resort.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    When the government conservancy system started in 1996, there were four conservancies. Today there are 74 across Namibia, earning around $4million a year. Most of the money is from joint venture tourism, with trophy hunting following in at a distant second.
    Photos: Namibia's poachers turned gamekeepers
    A sizeable effectWhen the government conservancy system started in 1996, there were four conservancies. Today there are 74 across Namibia, earning around $4million a year. Most of the money is from joint venture tourism, with trophy hunting following in at a distant second.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    He said the money goes directly to fund conservation activities, water for wildlife, anti-poaching operations, equipment for the community and research.
    Ndokosho said the funds protect the wildlife and help improve the livelihood of the Namibian people. He said since 2015, levels of rhino poaching in his country have declined.
    Frans Kamenye, the fund manager for Namibia's Game Products Trust Fund, said the $350,000 raised from Knowlton's 2015 hunt was used to buy ten Land Cruisers, an air patrol boat, four amphibian eight-wheel vehicles, and gasoline -- all key resources that are used by anti-poaching task forces.
    "In Namibia, hunting is something that we need. Otherwise, we have seen many countries where there is no hunting, it's failing because there are no resources," Kamenye told CNN.

    A 'real threat to the survival of animals'

    Of course, the global debate is filled with passion on both sides of the issue, and critics of the hunting-as-conservation approach have different perspectives.
    They would like to see funds raised to protect species without any killing, and stress that widespread education to show that animal horns have no real medicinal value would help solve and curtail the poaching demand.
    Away from the sea of taxidermy scattered across the convention floor, Prashant Khetan, Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel at Born Free USA, an animal advocacy organization, insists that hunting as a conservation model has no merit. Instead, he views it as a "sport" and "horror show." In fact Khetan said it's a "real threat to the survival of the animals."
    Animal rights versus big game conservation
    trophy film clip ron protesters _00002210

      Animal rights versus big game conservation

    Trophy hunting as a conservation strategy "is just a myth," Khetan said. "I think it's a mere contradiction to even think about killing animals is in some way going to help the survival of a species."
    Any benefits of conservation programs Khetan said, are "grossly exaggerated."
    Because of rampant corruption and "lack of oversight" only a small percentage of the money generated from many hunts actually ends up where it is supposed to, Khetan said, benefiting an elite few -- like governments and private companies -- and not the animals or the general public.

    'A proven success'

    Back amid the exhibition space full of enthusiasts at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas, conservation organizations from across the globe are represented.
    Before joining the Dallas Safari Club as executive director last September, biologist Corey Mason says he spent the last sixteen years with the Texas Fishing and Game Agency working with conservation agencies and organizations all over North America.
    He says that the restoration of many species on the continent shows that "the conservation through hunting model is a proven success."
    He has no doubt that well-regulated hunting programs based on science are sustainable -- as long as specific quotas are developed and followed. The animals that are taken, he said, represent a very small percentage of the population, and in most cases they are older-aged males.
    Mason said the money raised through "scientific" conservation is used to protect the habitat where the animals live and to combat poaching.
    Knowlton acknowledges that he has a lot of respect for outspoken critics of conservation hunting. But he also questions their "understanding of reality."
    "Every single one of (these animals) is going to die," Knowlton said. "But if you have the power to put a value on it, and supply those communities that are very poor with money ... I believe it's a very good symbiotic relationship."

    CNN's Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.