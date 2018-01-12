Thomas Fire, once largest in California history, is now 100% contained

Story highlights Thomas Fire burned area more than the size of Dallas and Miami combined

(CNN) After more than a month of destruction, the largest fire in California's modern history is now 100% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

The Thomas Fire ignited on December 4 and has burned about 281,900 acres since then, sending wide swaths of Southern California up in flames. That size is the equivalent of more than Dallas and Miami combined.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However it started, the fire was fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and by the overall lack of precipitation this fall and winter, turning the brush, tall grass and chaparral in the area into fuels, according to the Forest Service

In all, the Thomas Fire destroyed 1,063 structures and damaged another 280, according to the Forest Service. Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, died last month while battling the Thomas Fire.