Thomas Fire, once largest in California history, is now 100% contained

(CNN) After more than a month of destruction, the largest fire in California's modern history is now 100% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

The Thomas Fire ignited on December 4 and has burned about 281,900 acres since then, sending wide swaths of Southern California up in flames. That size is the equivalent of more than Dallas and Miami combined.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However it started, the fire was fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and by the overall lack of precipitation this fall and winter, turning the brush, tall grass and chaparral in the area into fuels, according to the Forest Service

James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.

A man tries to catch a horse that got loose in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.

A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.

This Ventura apartment complex, seen on December 5, was destroyed by fire.

Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters saved their home in Ventura on December 5.

The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.

Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area on December 5.

Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck north of Ventura on December 6.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.

Smoke rises across Southern California in this image taken from the International Space Station on December 6.

"Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6. The Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura.

Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose in Ventura on December 7.

A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball Fire swept through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air on Thursday, December 7.

The shell of a burnt-out bus is seen after fire swept through residential neighborhoods near Ojai on Friday, December 8.

Horses are evacuated from the Laughing Dog Ranch as smoke from the Thomas Fire descends on the area in Ojai, California, on Saturday, December 9.

Firefighters battle a wildfire as it advances on homes in Carpinteria on December 10.

The Thomas Fire burns in the mountains near Carpinteria on Sunday, December 10.

As the Thomas Fire burns in the background, Dan Bellaart and his wife, Mary McEwen, comfort each other in their backyard in Montecito, California, on December 11.

As smoke obscures the sun, a Coulson C-130 air tanker turns to make a drop on a Carpinteria hillside on December 11.

A smoke-filled sky filters sunlight to orange around a surfer as the Thomas Fire continues to grow and threaten communities from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara on Tuesday, December 12, in Carpinteria, California.

Flames from a back-firing operation rise behind a home off Ladera Lane near Bella Vista Drive in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, December 14. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling wildfires in Southern California in what has been a devastating year for such natural disasters in the state.

In all, the Thomas Fire destroyed 1,063 structures and damaged another 280, according to the Forest Service. Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, died last month while battling the Thomas Fire.

At one point, more than 2,800 firefighters were working to contain the fire. About $177 million was spent fighting the fire as of December 24, according to Cal Fire.

"Los Padres National Forest would like to thank all the first responders and cooperators that responded to this incident over the last month and giving up the opportunity to spend the holidays with their families and the sacrifices they made," the Forest Service said in a statement Friday.

"We would also like to thank the local and surrounding communities for their understanding and support during this time."

The Thomas Fire put a cap on what was the costliest year for wildfires in US history, with $10 billion in damage.

The wildfire's devastation also contributed to this week's mudslides in the Montecito area that killed 17 people and destroyed dozens of homes.

Usually, vegetation helps absorb the rain as it hits the ground. But because the Thomas Fire consumed so much brush and shrubs across the region, the circumstances were ripe for mudslides.