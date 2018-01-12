Story highlights Grand jury returns indictments in death of Sherin Mathews, 3

Adoptive father could face death penalty

(CNN) Prosecutors in Dallas will decide in the coming weeks whether to seek the death penalty against the adoptive father of a 3-year-old girl whose body was found two weeks after she went missing.

A grand jury in Dallas County, Texas, on Friday returned several charges, most notably capital murder, against Wesley Mathews. He is accused of killing Sherin Mathews in October 2017.

Mathews, 37, told police that he disposed of the child's body after she choked on her milk early on October 7, according to a probable cause affidavit released at the time.

Authorities were tight-lipped at a news conference Friday, saying they did not want to prejudice a jury and were continuing to investigate.

Wesley Mathews has been charged with injury to a child, police say.

"We do want to make certain justice is done on behalf of this little 3-year-old," said District Attorney Faith Johnson. "We will be seeking justice on her behalf."

