Pastor who admitted sex encounter with teen put on leave

Story highlights Congregants applauded after pastor asked for their forgiveness

He was 22 at the time of 1998 "sexual incident" with a teen

(CNN) A Memphis, Tennessee, megachurch pastor who confessed to a sexual encounter with a teenager has been put on leave.

Savage was 22 at the time and a youth minister at Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church outside Houston.

Highpoint Church issued a leave of absence for Savage to begin immediately, Chris Conlee, the church's lead pastor, said in a statement Thursday night.