Pastor who admitted sex encounter with teen put on leave

By AnneClaire Stapleton and Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 7:11 AM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

Pastor apologizes for 'sexual incident'

    Pastor apologizes for 'sexual incident'

  • Congregants applauded after pastor asked for their forgiveness
  • He was 22 at the time of 1998 "sexual incident" with a teen

(CNN)A Memphis, Tennessee, megachurch pastor who confessed to a sexual encounter with a teenager has been put on leave.

Congregants broke into 25 seconds of applause last week after pastor Andy Savage, 42, confessed to a 1998 "sexual incident" with a teen and asked for their forgiveness.
Savage was 22 at the time and a youth minister at Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church outside Houston.
    Highpoint Church issued a leave of absence for Savage to begin immediately, Chris Conlee, the church's lead pastor, said in a statement Thursday night.