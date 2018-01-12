California mudslides: Death toll rises after searchers find body

Story highlights NEW : 7 people still missing as searches continue

(CNN) On the fourth day of the treacherous search for victims of mudslides in Southern California, emergency workers found the body of an 87-year-old man in his house, authorities said.

The grim discovery came around noon on a day in which searchers were going through damaged and destroyed homes, sometimes for a second time.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Joseph Bleckel had been on the missing list before they found him. The number of people unaccounted has fluctuated for several days and is now seven.

Emergency workers on the ground have doubled since Thursday, with about 1,250 trying to find and rescue those still trapped, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson said.

The mudslides, which came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, killed at least 18 people and destroyed dozens of homes. Those killed ranged in age from 3 to 89, and all lived in Montecito in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said.

