Story highlights Rescuers plan to search several areas again Friday

Dozens remain unaccounted for despite days of frantic searches

(CNN) The grueling search efforts following a mudslide in Southern California enter a third day Friday, with authorities scouring piles of murky debris again as the window to find survivors narrows.

Rescuers plan to search several areas for a second time, hoping to find victims in structures previously searched in the immediate aftermath of the mudslide.

The mudslide killed at least 17 people and destroyed dozens of homes. Those killed were between ages 3 and 89, and all lived in Santa Barbara County, authorities said.

Dozens remain unaccounted for despite days of frantic searches by rescuers after rivers of mud and boulders flooded through communities in Montecito, demolishing homes and leaving roads impassible.

"In disaster circumstances, there have been many miraculous stories of people lasting many days. We certainly are searching for a miracle right now," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

Read More