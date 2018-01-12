God Is Dope finds a niche among the 'cool' faithful

Story highlights Sharod Simpson founded God Is Dope, an apparel line aimed at young Christians

Its mission is to generate faith-based awareness through fashion, entertainment and influence

Atlanta (CNN) When Sharod Simpson told a friend in the fashion industry he planned to start an apparel line called God Is Dope, he didn't get much support.

"He said that is the biggest mistake you will ever make," Simpson tells CNN. "He said there's no way you're going to survive with a name like that. But I just believed in it so much."

Just a few years later, God Is Dope's shirts, hats and sportswear -- featuring "God Is Dope" and "Just God." in white or black letters against bold fabrics -- have caught the attention of entertainers and athletes. The concept is simple: to generate faith-based awareness through fashion, entertainment and influence.

The brand says: "I believe in God in a cool way," says Kayla MaDonna, 27, at the firm's 2,300-square-foot warehouse in downtown Atlanta. "It's a conversation piece that is also aesthetically pleasing."

Faith-based apparel is a rising market with robust competition. But customers say God Is Dope is different because it's an affordable brand that targets young buyers who would otherwise be hesitant to express their spiritually through clothing.

