After calling their homelands "shitholes," what immigrants want Trump to know
Updated 5:28 PM ET, Fri January 12, 2018
(CNN)They're our nurses, our accountants, our students. Some of them come from places that President Trump has denigrated as "shithole countries," but they are interwoven into the American fabric now. This is what they'd like the President to know about them.
Myrna Lamarque
From: Haiti
Occupation: ER nurse
What I'd like the President to know about my country: (It's a) resilient, proud, strong, respectful nation. Haitians rise by lifting others. And this is why most of us do so well in this country.
What I'm most proud of: To be able to save lives as a nurse, as well as my family.
Bandak Lul
From: South Sudan
Occupation: Research project manager
What I'd like the President to know about my country: Africans aren't savages.
What I'm most proud of: College degree.
Anthony Graves
From: Ghana
Occupation: Programmer
What I'd like the President to know about my country: We are brave people. The soldier that died in the New York apartment fire is a citizen.
What I'm most proud of: Being an American citizen and my family.
Guye Bullen Furula
From: South Sudan
Occupation: Student
What I'm most proud of: Education
Rania Sebit
From: South Sudan
Occupation: Accountant
What I'd like the President to know about my country: How resilient we are.
What I'm most proud of: Completing college. Not only because I know my parents have sacrificed their lives for me to do so. But because I know what I gain in education while here in the United States can potentially benefit my home country, South Sudan, as I plan to go back and share my knowledge through projects and organizations.
Nyajuok Deng
From: South Sudan
Occupation: Student
What I'm most proud of: Family and heritage
Djamina Esperance
From: Port au Prince, Haiti
Occupation: Medical scribe, student
What I'd like the President to know about my country: It's a beautiful country and has some of the hardest working people I know.
What I'm most proud of: Heritage
Mario
From: Haiti
Occupation: Bilingual tech support specialist
What I'd like the President to know about my country: We are just people, we are human beings.