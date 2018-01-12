Breaking News
Immigrants to Trump: Treat us with dignity
Immigrants to Trump: Treat us with dignity

    JUST WATCHED

    Immigrants to Trump: Treat us with dignity

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Immigrants to Trump: Treat us with dignity 01:32

After calling their homelands "shitholes," what immigrants want Trump to know

By Paul P. Murphy and Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

Updated 5:28 PM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)They're our nurses, our accountants, our students. Some of them come from places that President Trump has denigrated as "shithole countries," but they are interwoven into the American fabric now. This is what they'd like the President to know about them.

Myrna Lamarque

From: Haiti
Occupation: ER nurse
What I'd like the President to know about my country: (It's a) resilient, proud, strong, respectful nation. Haitians rise by lifting others. And this is why most of us do so well in this country.
Read More
What I'm most proud of: To be able to save lives as a nurse, as well as my family.

Bandak Lul

From: South Sudan
Occupation: Research project manager
What I'd like the President to know about my country: Africans aren't savages.
What I'm most proud of: College degree.

Anthony Graves

From: Ghana
Occupation: Programmer
What I'd like the President to know about my country: We are brave people. The soldier that died in the New York apartment fire is a citizen.
What I'm most proud of: Being an American citizen and my family.

Guye Bullen Furula

From: South Sudan
Occupation: Student
What I'm most proud of: Education

Rania Sebit

From: South Sudan
Occupation: Accountant
What I'd like the President to know about my country: How resilient we are.
What I'm most proud of: Completing college. Not only because I know my parents have sacrificed their lives for me to do so. But because I know what I gain in education while here in the United States can potentially benefit my home country, South Sudan, as I plan to go back and share my knowledge through projects and organizations.

Nyajuok Deng

From: South Sudan
Occupation: Student
What I'm most proud of: Family and heritage

Djamina Esperance

From: Port au Prince, Haiti
Occupation: Medical scribe, student
What I'd like the President to know about my country: It's a beautiful country and has some of the hardest working people I know.
What I'm most proud of: Heritage

Mario

From: Haiti
Occupation: Bilingual tech support specialist
    What I'd like the President to know about my country: We are just people, we are human beings.